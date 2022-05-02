Muslim Clerics in Ebonyi have urged the federal and state governments to strengthen policies in checkmating insecurity and harsh economy in the country.

They also urged Nigerians to be law abiding and obey the constitution of the country for the interest of national development.

The Chief Imams of Hossna Mosque, Abakaliki, Alhaji Adamu Ishiaq and Labaran Muhammad of Central Mosque made the calls on Monday at their Eid grounds marking the 2022 Eid-el-Fitr.

Eid celebration is to commemorate the end of the fasting month of Ramadan which is the Holy month for muslims.

Ishiaq charged citizens to steer clear of neglecting laws of the country and accept teaching of Allah.

He worried over the insecurity in the land, noting that neglect to laws by citizens were responsible to disruption of peace and the nation’s economy.

“The Federal government needs to proffer more strategic measures to tackle insecurity and hardship experiencing in the country.

“We have left the teachings of the prophet Mohammed.., that is why we are experiencing insecurity, killings, hunger among other challenges in the country now,” Ishiaq said.

Alhaji Labaran Muhammad, Chief Imam of Central Mosque, Ebonyi, called for more united Nigeria, adding that unity, peace and equity could go a long way in nation building.

Muhammad advised all citizens to always fear and obey God to bring development.

“We are celebrating the grace given for a successful Ramadan and anticipate for betterment,” Muhammad said.

The Former Laision Officer, Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state, Mrs Maryam Abubaka, urged federal government to take advantage of the celebration and make life easy for the citizens.