Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Ahead of the 2022 Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and state Commissioners of Police to ensure security in all prayer grounds and other public places nationwide.

The IGP said, on Sunday, Nigerians must, however, cooperate with the police to maintain a more secure public and social space for the celebration.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police expressed its readiness to intensify security at prayer grounds, recreation centres, highways, financial institutions and other sensitive locations.

Adejobi said, “The IGP has ordered heavy nationwide deployment of Police officers, especially intelligence operatives, traffic officers and other operational assets of the Force for adequate security ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration and beyond.

“The IGP equally orders that adequate priority be accorded to Eid prayer grounds, highways, recreational centres, financial institutions especially ATM and POS points, to safeguard religious celebrations and financial transactions during the festive period.

“He further directs that all men deployed must be properly briefed and adequately supervised to ensure they maintain a high level of proactiveness, visibility patrols and professionalism in the discharge of policing services to all and sundry.

“The IGP equally tasks all State Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to ensure that crime and criminality are put in check and brought to its lowest ebb for a hitch-free celebration.”

The police also rejoiced with the Muslim faithful as they join the global Muslim Ummah to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr; admonishing them “to practice the values of empathy, faith, charity and other salient teachings of Ramadan in their relationship with other members of the society”

