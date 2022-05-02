Gombe state Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah in the state as they join other faithfuls the world over in celebrating the Eid el-fitr which marks the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

In a goodwill message, the Governor urged the Ummah to sustain the lessons of the holy month and replicate them in their daily lives for the good of the society.

He tasked the citizenry not to loose sight in face of the current socio-economic and security challenges bedeviling the country but to remain resolute and prayerful with faith that the nation’s trying moment will be over and Nigeria will emerge stronger and more united.

He emphasized that his administration will not condone any act that will undermine the prevailing peace and will remain focused in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Yahaya enjoined Muslim Ummah to sustain the devotion and other acts of worship performed during the holy month as well as to imbibe the lessons learnt during Tafsir sessions for the good of the religion, society and humanity, saying Nigeria is in dire need of good people with excellent moral standings to overcome the evils being perpetrated by some few who do not mean well for the country.

” Eid el-fitr festival connotes sacrifice, selflessness, love and obedience to the tenets of Islam. I therefore enjoin us to draw enduring lessons from the Ramadan and show love to one another as well as promote harmony and peaceful coexistence among our diverse people “.

“The same way we all remembered the less privileged and those afflicted by poverty during Ramadan, I implore us to carry over these attributes beyond Ramadan”.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya called on the people of Gombe state to always take advantage of the various Federal Government empowerment programmes to uplift their economic status for the good of their individual selves and families.

While urging the traditional rulers, religious and community leaders to sustain the prevailing peace and security for the socio-economic development of the state, Governor Yahaya assured that his administration remains committed to the provision and implementation of viable projects and programmes aimed at taking the state to greater heights.

The Governor commended the Muslim Ummah and the entire people of the state for their steadfastness in the midst of challenges, urging them not to despair but to remain hopeful as well as continue to support the Government in its efforts to guarantee security, wellbeing and prosperity of the state.