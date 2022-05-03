Professor Yemi Osinbajo

ABUJA—As the Federal Government continues to deal with the challenges facing the country, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has restated the nation’s trust in God, while also praying that the Almighty God will fulfill the heart desires of all Muslims and every Nigerian.

“I pray that the almighty God will continually help you and to help our government to tackle every one of the various challenges as we confront them,” he said.

Prof. Osinbajo spoke at the Ramadan reception hosted yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari to celebrate Eid-el Fitr at the Banquet Hall of the State House.

He thanked God for giving President Buhari “all that you have required to tackle these challenges and for giving you the life and strength to tackle the challenges and to surmount the challenges.”

Prof Osinbajo also noted that despite the challenges, Nigeria has remained united, whilst acknowledging that “every generation of leaders is confronted with its own problems. There is no leader that is not confronted with his own or her own problems.”

He said: ”Mr President, this particular Ramadan has been a very good one, especially during the period of the fast. Of course, because of the prayers and the blessings that many of the faithful would have received, but it also coincided with the lent season, it meant that at the same time, Christians and Muslims were fasting.

”The one big advantage of that, Mr President, as you know, is that our FEC meetings were much shorter, and the reason why our FEC meetings were shorter, Mr President, as you know, is that all the trouble-makers who argue too much were all too hungry to make any arguments! (General laughter)

”So, Mr President, we must continue to pray that future Ramadan will coincide with lent so that, at least, we will have some peace at FEC meetings! (General laughter)

”Mr President, we really want to thank God for our nation, and I think that this is a perfect opportunity to thank God for our nation, that our nation is together and united. Every generation of leaders is confronted with its own problems. There is no leader that is not confronted with his own or her own problems.

”Our government has been confronted with problems. COVID-19, for example, was a problem that nobody ever expected, it took two years of the life of the government and the life of the economy as well.

”We also have insecurity here and there, but it is in the very nature of God to provide everything that is required by the leadership to surmount the challenges that it faces. God will not give us any challenge that is beyond us.

”I want to just thank the Almighty God, for giving you, Mr President, all that you have required to tackle these challenges and for giving you the life and strength to tackle the challenges and surmount the challenges. I pray that the Almighty God will continually help you and help our government to tackle every one of the various challenges as we confront them.”