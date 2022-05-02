Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

The Inter- Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Lagos State, has urged Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to tighten security around the state on the occasion of the 2022 Eid-el-fitr celebration.

Wishing all Islamic faithful a happy celebration, IPAC in a statement on Monday by its Chairman, Mr Olusegun Mobolaji, said the state government should not loose guard on security.

“We call on the state government to ensure there is maximum security for life and property.

“All security agents and forces should be well mobilised and coordinated to maintain safety and peace all round the state,” Mobolaji said.

As political parties prepared for primary elections, the IPAC boss said that all stakeholders must understand that “politics and elections are not supposed to be a do or die affair, but like a game played in the spirit of sportsmanship.”

He said that political parties should field qualified and responsible candidates with integrity for political positions.

According to him, this goes a long way to affect the well-being of the people and state at large.

Mobolaji said that parties should consider the economic situation of the country and ensure that all financial commitments and responsibilities were “moderately and affordably fixed for all aspirants/candidates.”

He congratulated Muslims on the completion of Ramadan fast which ultimately heralded the Eid-el-fitr and wished them a safe celebration.