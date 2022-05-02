The President of Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, Blessing Akinlosotu has sent his good wishes to the Muslim faithful after they have engaged in a rigorous one-month Ramadan season to a point of celebration now which is Eid-el-Fitr.

The Congress President, Akinlosotu in his wishes charged Nigerian youths to make ready their permanent voters cards and use them to install the right people at the helm of affairs. “I also urge every one of us to pray against insecurity in the country so that the already perplexed peace in some part of the country don’t get worsen rather security challenges be brought to an end”, he added.

Akinlosotu made the call today in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media Relations, Emmanuel Daudu, and made available to pressmen in Abuja.

He stressed the need for political participation of every youth in Nigeria pointing out that the usual aphorism of “youths are the leaders of tomorrow”, has metamorphosed to youths being leaders and determinants of today’s leaders. “Until we know our right, we can’t do the right thing. Thus, there is a need for synergy amongst us the youths so that what we are expected to do can be done without negligence.

“However, I wish to reiterate that all our Muslim youths are celebrated by the Nigerian Youth Congress, and we shall continue to grow in one voice, unity of purpose, and oneness”, he said.

Eid-el-fitr: Akinlosotu celebrates with Muslim Faithful, charge Youths to be politically conscious

