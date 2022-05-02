Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu urged Muslim all of over the world especially Nigerians to seize the opportunity of the Eid-Al Fitri to pray against all forms of insecurity currently bedevilling the country.

Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu has felicitated with Muslim all over the world especially in Nigerians on the occasion of the Eid-Al Fitri, which marks the end of the Ramadan fasting.

In a goodwill message contained in a statement by his media aide, Mr Emmanuel Daudu the The World Grand President, International Chartered World Learned Society, Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu urged all Muslim especially in Nigerians to seize the opportunity of the Eid-Al Fitri to pray against all forms of insecurity that is currently bedevilling the country.

He also called for continued observation of the COVID-19 prevention protocols while urging citizens not to be carried away.

Muslims across the world began the one month long fasting about a month ago.

Below is the full text of the statement:

ON THE OCCASION OF EID, PROF SIR BASHIRU AREMU CALLS FOR UNITY AND SOLIDARITY

Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu sends his best wishes to all Nigerians and Muslims across the globe as they mark the Eid Al Fitr following the completion of a month of fasting.

In a message signed by him, Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu says:

“On this blessed occasion, I wish that the Eid festival brings with it peace, safety, security, brotherhood and love amongst all.

Unity and solidarity among all citizens, Muslims and Christians, are imperative, especially at a time when our country is faced with multiple challenges which are surmountable only when we come together as one.

“It is important that we remember how we share, through our faiths, common bonds that should serve to unite us and not allow ourselves to succumb to those who seek to divide us, using our two great religions, for their own selfish advantages.

“We should jointly pray against the tragic incidents of kidnapping and banditry and the desperate quest for political power expressed through blackmail against the existence of our country as a united entity.

“We must resist the temptation to retreat into our communities. I urge our political and religious leaders as well as traditional rulers to encourage our citizens to turn towards one another in love and compassion.”

According to the UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu The Vice Chancellor Crown University Int’l Chartered Inc in USA and Santa Cruz Province in Argentina official partners constituent campuses at government regulated universities in Africa Asia and associates world wide and online operation, it is noteworthy and delightful to see Christians breaking fast and in some instances, extending goodwill and gifts to Muslim faithfuls during the Ramadan. “This model also shone through with Muslim groups joining Christian festivities. These are practices that promote brotherhood and forgiveness,” he says.