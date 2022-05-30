Already one of the latest and most acknowledged genres of music worldwide is the afro fusion genre of music. The major reason that contributes to the continuous rise in recognition for the genre of music is the advantage to blend with any other style of music.

This has propelled many Nigerian artists quickly into the international sector. Example of these artist includes; Burna Boy, Davido, Omah lay, and many more. Ehi’s latest single “One Chance”, has great potentials and have received praise from many prominent artist who have gone on to describe Ehi as the future of African music.

The pop star is set to release a body of work this summer in form of an Ep and the anticipation is already hitting the roof. Ehi is fast becoming one of the most recognized fast rising stars in the continent and been loved by many.

Her unique style that sees the blend between Alternative and Afro music still stands her out as one of the best. The talented singer and song writer has already made her voice heard and earned the acknowledgement by fellow musical colleagues and word around the camp fire suggests that could not only be the best female musician in Nigeria but also the best in general.

At this point and the amount of recognition the star girl is enjoying many believes that it is hers to lose. The Alternative Afro pop star announced herself in the summer of 2021 with the release of her popular single titled, “One Chance”.

The song release holds the record for the artist most successful song yet with thousands of streams across musical stores and seeing an increase in fan base that have been demanding more from the pop star.

Fans are currently expecting a body of work after the record label BiGsal entertainment released a statement about the upcoming release of the new EP titled ‘Peace of mind’.

Excitement is already running high in anticipation for the new project.