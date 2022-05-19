Ekere

Operatives of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, arrested the former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Nsima Ekere for an alleged diversion of N47 billion through registered contractors of the agency.

EFCC’s spokesperson Wilson Uwajaren, confirmed this to Channels Television, yesterday.

Nsima Ekere, a politician from Akwa Ibom State was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to head the NDDC in 2016.

He resigned in 2019 to pursue his ambition as a governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State, where he lost to the incumbent, Udom Emmanuel of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.