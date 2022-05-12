Stock photo

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Enugu Zonal Command, said it has arrested 36 alleged Internet fraudsters in Enugu.

Mr Wilson Uwujaren, Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, said this in a statement on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Uwujaren said the suspects were arrested at Imo following credible intelligence linking them to cyber fraud, targeting mostly foreign nationals.

READ ALSO:

“Items recovered from the suspects are phones, laptops, international passports and one Lexus ES350 with NYCN registration number IMO 44.

“Other items recovered are: one Mercedes Benz GLK with Lagos registration number KTU 729 HD and One Toyota Camry with Lagos registration number KTU 720 HL ,”he said.

Uwujaren said the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigations. (NAN)