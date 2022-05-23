Soni Daniel

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Benin Zonal Command on Sunday arrested 22 suspected internet fraudsters.

A statement by the spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, gave the names of the suspects as: Promise Bassey, Raymond Diamond, Ifeanyi Anyasi, Celestine Osalenlen, Johnbull Kingsley, Ikekhua Mately, Clifford Johnson, Akorah Chinedu, Kester Ogochukwu Idugba Junior and Lucky Egwuatu.

The statement also listed other suspects as: Victor Nwabunwanna, Happiness Ayo, Rawlings Nwabunwanna, Eleka Ikeja, Oliseh Emeka, Ozuwa Destiny, Prince Erik Nnamdi, Emmanuel Ochuku Igben, Tochukwu Onyido, Gift Onuajefe and Odosun Matthew, who were arrested at their hideout in Asaba, Delta State following actionable intelligence.

According to the statement, items recovered from them included two Mercedes Benz GLK 350 4Matic and mobile phones.

The suspects are said to have made useful statements to the commission and they are being prepared for arraignment soon, according to the statement.