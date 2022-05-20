By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

An Educational Icon and dominant force in entrepreneurial education, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Tongston Group, Engr Bello Tongo, was honoured with 3rd Global Award for ‘Outstanding Leadership in Education’ in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, UAE.

Tongo received the Award at the Global Forum for Learning (GFEL’s) Education 2.0 Conference in UAE, for being driver for global sustainable socio-economic development.

GFEL’s Education 2.0 Conference was organized to provide knowledge-intensive activities that provided a space for the most dynamic leaders in the education sector to network and share insights to inspire and enrich the global learning community, and from 23rd to 25th March 2022, the conference took place at the Intercontinental Dubai Festival City.

While speaking about the bedrock of entrepreneurial thinking as the basis for Entrepreneurial Education, the CEO defined Entrepreneurial Thinking as “passionately venturing out to create a brand/company and a profitable business/enterprise around a valuable product/service for yourself- as an entrepreneur, or for your employer, as an intrapreneur.”

However, he noted that everyone around the world is challenged economically and socially.

“To thrive, we all need the proper knowledge, skills, and attitudes acquired during our formal and informal education as entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs, and entrepreneurial Thinking is the way.

“The Tongston Entrepreneurial Thinking model describes education as applying business/enterprise principles in personal development (as an employee/employer), professional development (an enterprise/organization in a public/private setting), and general development (as a government/community/society).

“Given that education encompasses curriculum, assessment, and delivery, revolutionizing education to become entrepreneurial should be across three pillars: media, finance, and business.

“Precisely, it should, in turn, influence educators responsible for delivering the curriculum and preparing students for assessments to become entrepreneurial educators”, he said.

The Tongston Group boss also stressed that the Tongston Entrepreneurial Thinking Model premises learning to be project-based and entrepreneurial on a subject-to-subject basis.

“Teachers would be required to facilitate learning and assessment based on the entrepreneurial competencies that connect the knowledge learned to the needs of the industry and government”, he said.

