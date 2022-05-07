By Ozioruva Aliu

A group named Edo Women in Politics (EWP) has urged all political parties to give automatic tickets to all female aspirants that have declared interest in any elective position.

They said it is hypocrisy to give free nomination forms free of charge or at reduced prices for female aspirants and then still subject them to contesting with their male counterparts during primaries.

A statement by the coordinator of the group, Eunice Dawodu particularly called on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) being the ruling party in the state to take the lead in giving automatic tickets to all the female aspirants who have passed the party’s screening.

Part of the statement read: “Giving the women free forms is not enough because they are still subjected to competing with their male counterparts and in the process, many of them still lose out.

“The PDP being the ruling party in Edo state should take the lead in this campaign by granting automatic tickets to all their female aspirants and in areas where they are more than one, the primary election will be conducted within them.

“This request has become necessary because it has been discovered that women who dare to aspire are usually overwhelmed during the primary election by their male counterparts who most times have access to more resources especially finance.

“The essence of the 36 per cent affirmative action is to encourage more women into politics and it continues this way, it’s essence will be defeated” She said.