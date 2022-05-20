By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – A middle aged man whose name could not be ascertained as at press time but popularly called MC has been reportedly killed by thunderstorm along Aibanegbe Street, Off New Lagos Road, opposite Evidence of the Gospel Church in Benin City.



The incident that was said to have happened during a heavy downpour on Wednesday evening also left others injured and some with lacerations in their hand and legs.



As a result, residents in the street on Thursday insisted that there would be no commercial motor cycle working in the area as the lightning reportedly hit the victims when they ran to take shelter from the rain in a platform normally used by commercial motor cyclists in the street.



Some have attributed the incident to the use of phones during the rain while others said there is more to it.



A resident of the area who simply gave his name as Ajibola told journalists that “They ran to the point where okada people stay to pick and drop and passengers when the lightning struck and this man we all know as MC died while some others sustained injuries.

The young man is very popular in our street and I was told he recently went for introduction ahead of his coming marriage. My last born was very close to him because he is a very friendly person. My son has been crying over the matter and has not been himself. It is because of this that the people in the street said okada should not work today.”



The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kontongs Bello could not reached for comments but a senior police officer in the State Command said “We are yet to get that report but I suspect the family would report to the police station close to the area and the DPO will definitely brief the Commissioner of Police later on.”