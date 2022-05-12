.

By Gabriel Enogholase, BENIN

THE Edo State government, yesterday, in Benin City, disclosed that it would today commence the ‘Operation Plan Edo,’ a new initiative rolled out to recertify building plans and collect data on the socio-economic needs of communities within the Benin metropolis.

State Commissioner for Physical Planning, Urban and Regional Development, Mrs. Isoken Omo, who addressed newsmen, said the exercise would commence from the Ugbor axis of Benin City.

She said: “This programme enables the government to key the state into the Edo Regional and Benin Master Plan formulated by this administration to develop the state.

“We discovered that some areas have no health centres, police stations, schools, markets and transport collection points, this led to the “Operation Plan Edo’ to correct this across the state.

“The ‘Operation Plan Edo’ is a programme where key ministries in the state have been identified to join the Ministry of Physical Planning, Urban and Regional Development to meet with the people to find out what they need.

“The findings will be structured to meet the needs of the citizens. The needs will be prioritised as quick wins, as well as short, medium and long-term initiatives.

On his part, the Commissioner for Communications and Orientation, Andrew Emwanta, said: “I want to assure Edo people that the Obaseki-led administration has put modalities in place to ensure this laudable programme of developing Edo State continues after the end of the governor’s term in office.”

Commissioner for Public Security and Safety, Omololu Ojehomon, said she paid an official visit to Amagba to assess the level of development, noting: “We are going to put a police station there. We are already working on that because the security of the people matters.”