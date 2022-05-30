By ADEYANJIE Christopher

POLITICAL culture from most studies is looked at from the point of national culture but I will be looking at political culture from the view of subnational perception, such as the political culture of Edo State vis-a-vis the cultural attributes of the political elites, the working class, and other social groups in realising a radical change in the governance of Edo State.

In understanding political culture it is important to see the connection it can create between the people and the government, know the definition of political culture, and explore the theories, the types, and examples of political culture across the world. There are so many postulations from various political scientists but the one by Lucian Pye’s definition connects more with the point I am trying to make where he said that: “Political culture is the set of attitudes, beliefs, and sentiments, which give order and meaning to a political process and which provide the underlying assumptions and rules that govern behavior in the political system”.

In “The Civic Culture” propounded by Gabriel Almond and Sidney Verba, they outlined three types of political culture based on the participation and nature of people toward politics. These three types of political culture can combine to create a civic culture, which mixes the best elements of each. However, two of the three types of political culture are combined in the “Edo Political Culture”. The first is the Subject where the citizens cannot insist on what they wanted or have agreed on before giving their support and electing their candidate. Despite the fact that they have been seriously involved generally in politics, their effect is not felt, especially when the candidate they voted for has assumed power.

The government deliberately refuses to deliver on its mandate. At this level, that is, after the election, the citizens do not have the capacity to disagree or argue against those things they do not like in the government they labored so hard to put in place.

Secondly, the participant is where the citizens are oriented toward the entire system of government yet they are not able to influence the government once the candidate they supported during the campaign and voted for is in power, their participation in installing the government notwithstanding. Daniel J. Elazar also talked about three political cultures where two have consistently played out as observed between the rulers and the ruled in Edo State.

These are the Moralistic Culture where the people fully participate in politics because they see government as a way to improve people’s lives and after the government gets to power; the Traditionalistic Culture is activated, which seeks to preserve the status quo under which elites have all the power and citizen participation is not expected.

The ideal is the way political science sees political culture, a set of shared views and normative judgements held by a population regarding its political system as constituted by the beliefs, opinions, and emotions of the citizens toward their form of government. When among that same population a few get into power their views suddenly will change and you wonder why.

Britain and the United States seem to be the closest to the ideal political culture as defined in political science. This is, according to the study by Almond and Verba where their citizens feel they could influence the government due to the high levels of political interest, awareness, social equality, interpersonal trust, and voluntary association, which had been created among the population leading to higher probabilities of effective governance and democracy as seen in those countries more than anywhere else in the world because those in government and the governed are equally important in the affairs of governance. The actualisation of the political science definition of political culture is in the hands of the head of any government whether at the national, state or local government.

The buck stops at the table of the chief executive of Edo State government, if after election promises are kept or not it is the governor of Edo State.

Different countries have different political cultures and in the same vein, different states in Nigeria have different political cultures, which can help us understand how and why their governments are organised in a certain way, and why democracies succeed or fail. Whereas Lagos State, for example, had stayed with one political party through the manipulation of the political godfathers in the state, Edo State had switched from one political party to the other depending on the beliefs and sentiments they accord the flag bearer of the political party.

The people of Edo State go with the integrity of the contestants vying to be the governor and not the political party, hence the slogan during the last election in Edo State: “Edo no be Lagos” when the political gladiators moved in their political capacity and link to force a particular political party on Edo people, which did not work because the electorate in Edo State went for the gubernatorial candidate they wanted rather than the political party.

In fact, many were repulsed by the very idea of importing the political culture of Lagos State to Edo State. In the United States, one might be tempted to think of political culture in terms of their voting status as a Democrat or a Republican. Political culture in Edo State is driven by the gains of democracy, which had been transferred over time through political socialisation. The people of Edo State think more of the gains of democracy and as a result, they look for who among the aspirants would be able to deliver to them the gains of democracy.

To make their choice under that circumstance they have always based their judgement on media hype and stomach infrastructure, a vocabulary that recently gained currency in Nigerian politics. It is, therefore, easy for politicians to take advantage of the people through propaganda and financial inducement.

That has become a recurrent decimal that has perpetually put the people of Edo State in an abysmal condition by rogue leaders. But you cannot blame the people of Edo State because by nature people ask for what they need, and in this case better life, which they expected to be delivered to them through the process of democracy. The Edo State electorates support and elect candidates for political offices because of what they expect to gain from the government depending on whether the parameters for the gains of democracy would be met or not and what they hear or read from the media about the various candidates, which creates the beliefs and sentiments they have for the candidate they voted for during elections.

Democracy Day we believe in Edo State: After the election, by the time their candidate gets into power, it becomes a different ball game. All they had received in form of stomach infrastructure or financial inducement and heard or read in the media about the candidate they thought would deliver the intended gains of democracy during the campaign, which was why they voted for the candidate in power becomes a mirage. This is why the political elite, the working class, and other social groups in Edo State must come together to bring about a radical change in the way the people of Edo State allow what they hear and receive to influence their beliefs and opinions in their choice of who becomes the Governor of Edo State.

Edo people since 1999 always got the person they wanted as governor but at the end gets disappointed because they are easily deceived through those things that formed their beliefs and opinions in judging the candidate they chose and voted into power. Once the people of Edo State can overcome the dictate of media hype and financial inducement in making their choices, then the political culture of the people of Edo State would become very strong as they have always known how to follow up on their choice of a candidate until the candidate becomes elected into office. This will deliver to them the dividends of democracy, which had always been the drive for electing a candidate to the position of the governor of Edo State.

It is a known fact that Edo State people would vote any day and any time for the candidate they are sure would deliver on his/her mandate through service delivering irrespective of the political party the candidate represents provided they are sure the person would deliver to them the dividends of democracy.

To avoid the pitfalls we had always found ourselves, in Edo State when electing our leaders, while we insist on getting the dividends of democracy, which has formed the drive for the political culture of Edo State we must imbibe the radical change in resisting financial inducement and media hype of candidates, which had been found to be very deceptive.

Beyond the antecedents of candidates which in most cases are arranged and exaggerated by the media, the people of Edo State must insist on the age, qualification, family background and history of the candidates, relationship with their own people, levels of political involvement, achievements and experience of the various candidate for the position of the governor of Edo State and other political offices before they are voted into government.

*Adeyanjie, a social commentator, wrote from Ibadan, Oyo State.