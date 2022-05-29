By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

A pressure group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, known as PDP Rescue Mission, has called for the suspension of the chairman of the party, Tony Aziegbemi over alleged role in the crisis rocking the party in the state.

In a statement made available to journalists in Benin on Saturday by its national coordinator, Deacon Darlington Okpebholo Ray, and its Secretary, Mr. Oluwabamidele Elempe, the group accused the chairman of working against the interest of the party and disregard for its constitution.

He was accused of sending a delegates’ list to Abuja “when he knew quite well that those names were not the real delegates from a process monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), accusing him of disobeying the Federal High Court order which specifically instructed that only the INEC monitored ad hoc delegates election should be recognized.

Part of the statement read: “We hereby use this medium to call on the Edo State PDP excos and other relevant authorities within the state and national bodies to invoke the necessary sections of the party constitution and have Mr. Aziegbemi suspended till further notice.”

When contacted, Aziegbemi did nor pick his call neither did he respond to a message sent to his number.