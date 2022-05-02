By Gabriel Enogholase



EDO State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, weekday, organied ward congresses across the 192 wards of the state to elect ad-hoc delegates ahead of the party primaries.



Chairman of the Edo PDP Ward Congress Electoral Committee, Dr. Kingsley Emu, who addressed the State Working Committee at the party secretariat in Benin City, ahead of the commencement of the exercise, said the ward congresses would produce 576 ad-hoc delegates from the 192 wards in the State.



The exercise across the 192 wards of Edo State was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.



The chairman said that each ward was expected to produce three ad-hoc delegates in line with the party guidelines.

Emu said: “The process starts from the ward. We have 192 wards in Edo State and 18 LGAs and the congress is expected to produce 576 delegates for the election with one national delegate from every council.



“When we say the processes start from the ward, it means that there shall be congresses in each ward as every ward is expected to produce its ad-hoc delegate.



“The report is then forwarded to the Local Government Monitoring Committee and sent to the state secretariat where the final collation is done.



“The voters must be card carrying members of the PDP. Their cards are not bound to be signed by the wards’ chairmen and secretaries; so long they have been signed by the national, it is authentic.



“We are happy with the development here and have visited one or two locations where the congress is going on and we are here at the party secretariat for the collation; we will do it objectively.”

At press time, results from the election were still being awaited.

