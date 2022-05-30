Senator Francis Alimikhena

By Dapo Akinrefon

The lawmaker representing Edo North Senatorial District, Senator Francis Alimikhena, on Sunday, distanced himself from the viral APC letterhead in circulations and the misleading publications in National Newspapers of his purported defeat and participation in the Primary election of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Edo North.

He also noted that the five fictitious scores allocated to him by a political party he doesn’t belong was aimed at smearing his image.

In a statement by his media aide, Benjamin Atu, the lawmaker urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the APC to withdraw his name from the viral circular score sheet or face legal action for “their connivance and blackmailing electoral officers who are a signatory to such publication should also brace up for the consequences of their actions.

Alimikhena said: “I am going to take legal actions against all prints, electronic as well as Social media platforms who were compromised to blackmail my image mentioning that I was defeated in a primary where I didn’t participate and where Adams Oshiomhole was unopposed. I couldn’t have been defeated by an APC aspirant when I am not a member of the party.

“It is ridiculous to see some media houses publishing a misleading publication that Adams Oshiomhole defeated incumbent Senator Francis Alimikhena. Oshiomhole was unopposed and Senator Francis Alimikhena was never a member of the APC when the election took place.

“We dare both the INEC, and APC to produce the video or publish the photo evidence where Senator Francis Alimikhena participated in the said Primary election as well as his attendance signature. Failure to provide such evidence or retracting the misleading publication will lead to defamatory charges of such reckless allegations and blackmailing.

“Truth and accuracy were wantonly and recklessly sacrificed on the altar of personal aggrandizement in their desperation to make financial gains. Oshiomhole was unopposed and couldn’t have defeated an empty air in his shadow primary.

“Unless a man is honest, we have no right to keep him in public life, it matters not how brilliant his capacity may be.”