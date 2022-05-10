By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The ECWA Aid Ministry Community Integrated Health Development Advancement, TEAM-CIHDA has raised concern about the increased number of traumatized people in communities and advocated urgent intervention to reverse the trend.

The organization which is part of the health arm of the Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA reiterate the trend is the result of increase in violent conflicts, sexual and gender-based violence, and lack in communities even as its lamented that insecurity in communities is hampering their work of reaching out to those in need.

TEAM-CIHDA which recently celebrated its 25 years of humanitarian services across communities in the 36 States of the federation and the FCT, urged all stakeholders to work together to reach out to the traumatized people and offer help.

Speaking in Jos at the flag-off of a health intervention in Kabong community, Jos North local government area of Plateau State, to mark the anniversary, the Coordinator of TEAM-CIHDA, Mr. Ezekiel Bala disclosed his organization is taking up the task of counseling, trauma healing, and assistance.

He stressed the organization which initially set out to mobilize the ECWA Church in the country to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS, later diversified into other areas of health and humanitarian intervention hence the discovery of the rate at which citizens are traumatized.

In his words, “TEAM-CIHDA is an ECWA organization established primarily to respond to pandemics. At that time, it was HIV/AIDS. As a Church, being that they have large followership, they felt that members should not be victims of HIV/AIDS so they established in 1996 an arm that should be able to take care of that.

“Some of our missionaries who were Directors in the Medical Department of ECWA looked at what was happening around African countries and that people were dying. Looking at Nigeria as a big country with lots of issues like health and environmental and the rest, they sowed the idea of intervention and it took off.

“We have intervened and are still intervening in Nigeria. There is no State in Nigeria that TEAM-CIHDA has not worked on in terms of HIV/AIDS intervention. The organization was formerly called The ECWA Aid Ministry, TEAM but when we were 20 years old, we felt that we needed to diversify and look into other areas like maternal/child health…

“This gave us room to ensure that pregnant women and their husbands are tested for HIV. As we continued, we saw the need for humanitarian intervention. A lot of things are happening in our communities. There are crises, and attacks everywhere and that does not give us the room to do our work as we should when people are scattered all over the place.

“Another big issue confronting us is gender violence, we discovered that there is violence between intimate partners like husbands and wives and children. The female folks are being violated but because of a negative culture, they are silent. We also see incest but people don’t talk about it. We encourage people to speak out, these vulnerable people are traumatized due to crises, HIV, SGBV, and maternal/child health. We offer care and support through trauma healing and assistance…”

On the 25th anniversary, he explained, “Our focus is to thank God for being with us in these 25 years of serving humanity, showcase ourselves and tell our stories especially as we are complementing the government’s efforts. We want to expand our activities and engage deeply in trauma healing because people are traumatized, we need to help them come out of the trauma.”

Among the issues addressed at the medical outreach was screening for HIV, malaria, and hepatitis among others as well as referral for proper care at appropriate facilities.

A beneficiary, Theresa Simon who observed that “people are hiding their sicknesses because of lack and many are dying in silence,” expressed excitement that the gesture allowed her to attend to her health needs.

The celebration with the theme “Surely, the Lord has done great things,” Joel 2:21b; climaxed with a fundraising and Award presentation to worthy partners with the ECWA President, Rev. Stephen Panya urging members to continue to add value to the society as well as get actively involved in politics ahead of 2023.