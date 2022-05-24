By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to sustainable biodiversity management through partnership with reputable Non Governmental Organisation, NGOs to stimulate action for the conservation of Biological Diversity through adequate awareness and enlightenment for economic growth.

Commissioner for the Environment, Tunji Bello, stated this while addressing the media in his Alausa, Ikeja office as part of activities to mark the 2022 World Biological Biodiversity Day.

He said that biodiversity was an essential asset that must be sustainably managed, wisely utilized and conserved for future generation.

Highlighting the theme for 2022 celebration “Building a shared future for all life” the commissioner said the theme presupposes that nature must have a natural balance for survival of all living and non-living things in the environment.

He added that any alteration in the natural ecosystem will have an after effect on the environment.

He explained biological diversity as the variety of plants and animals that live in an ecosystem with importance to include; provision of food security, environmental stability, ecosystems restoration and recreational values, among others

Bello stressed that Biodiversity was the foundation upon which the natural ecosystem can build back better and massively scale up restoration effects that will breathe new life into our degraded ecosystems.

“this year’s theme aligns perfectly within the context of the ongoing United Nations Decade on Eco-Restoration which highlights that biodiversity is the answer to several challenges to Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) especially, goal 14 (Life below Water) and goal 15 (Life on Land & Climate action).”

Bello said the greatest threats facing Biological Diversity today were numerous but preeminent among them were: habitat destruction and over-exploitation adding that the quest by property developers to acquire land for housing projects has led to the wanton destruction of many wetlands and forest ecosystems which serve as habitat for a considerable percentage of the State’s Biodiversity.

The commissioner said the State government was aware of thie development and has continuously taken various steps aimed at addressing them and has embarked on advocacy and awareness campaign on wetlands conservation to the three Senatorial Districts in the state to further prevent encroachment, reclamations, protect ecosystem and its inhabitants.

“Among these steps is the partnership with the Lekki Urban Forest and Animal Sanctuary Initiative (LUFASI) and the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) on the conservation of the hooded vulture, pangolin and Ekki tree population in the State; these partnership will help protect critically endangered species from extinction and serve as a springboard for their sustained population in the wild” he said.

Bello appealed to the world to continue to establish new protected areas and improve their management and also take action that implement the convention of biological diversity.