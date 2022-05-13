Ecofitness Hub, the go-to place for fitness enthusiasts and gym buffs in Lagos, stepped up its game with the maiden Eco Fitness Basketball Slam which was held in Lagos, this past weekend.

The exciting basketball tourney which featured 10 teams – Estate Kings, Mainland Rockets, NPA Warriors, Police Batons, Rapid Counters, Reapers, River Dragons, Lere Vets, LXB and Dream Team offers an exciting look at the future of Nigerian basketball.

After hours of intense battle, Mainland Rockets emerged champions of the maiden Eco Fitness Basketball Slam while Police Baton occupied the second position. Mainland Rockets, the number one team smiled home with a cash prize of 150, 000 while Police Baton got 100, 000 as the reward for emerging the second best team. And that’s not all, other participating teams walked home with various consolation prizes for their participation in the exciting tournament.

Major highlight of the completion sponsored by Loft and Keys, Bimz Lounge, Fresh Baked Confectioneries and supported by Hon. Abimbola Yenekunme Ajose, was the presentation of awards for Most Valuable Players (MVPs) won by David Arum of Mainland Rockets and Malu Williams of Police Baton.

Located in the ultra-exclusive Buena Vista Estate, Orchid Road in the highbrow Lekki area of Lagos State, Ecofitness Hub is in a league of its own when it comes to fitness and complete healthy lifestyle centre. Ecofitness Hub is stuffed full of the very latest luxury fitness studios and tech-filled gyms that’s on par with any international fitness centres across the world.

Ecofitness Hub flaunts an impressive amenities which include gymnasium, football pitch, basketball court, lawn tennis court, volleyball court, chess game, barbecue spot, laundry, lounge, supermarket, children’s playground and so much more.

According to sources, there are plans already in the pipeline to make the Ecofitness Basketball Competition a quarterly event. The next edition which is scheduled for the month of August, 2022 promises to be more exciting and bigger. The August edition will feature an increase in the number of participating teams from 10 to 16 teams full court. Already, corporate organizations and big brands, we gathered are scrambling to be a part of the next edition of Ecofitness Basketball Slam.

The Ecofitness Hub is open to the public daily from 5am to 10 pm. For fitness enthusiasts willing to step up their fitness game, Ecofitness Hub is the answer to your fitness goals. Registration categories include one-time use and monthly membership.