By Julius Oweh

Last week primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party has once again showed the political cohesion of the north and the servitude attitude of our southern politicians. In the thicket of the party primaries, two northern contenders stepped down for Atiku Abubakar.

Despite the combative nature of Nyesom Wike, if you believe that it is a personal loss, it’s a great error of judgment mortally flawed. The north can put its house in order but not so with the south. If the south cannot put up a united front, so long with the north continue to dominate the political scene.

I remember that the southern governors met in Asaba and they spoke glowingly that come 2023, the president must come from the south. Saturday outing of the PDP in Abuja is a testimony that the politicians from the south are not to be trusted. It was reported that delegates from the south under the prodding of their governors were made to vote for Atiku Abubakar.

As you read this piece, those state governors that were so vocal about the production of a southern president are already crawling to Atiku Abubakar for the vice presidential slot. It is not only a trait of betrayal but display of lack of self-respect and disdaining the collective interest of the south.

One thing that stood out in the presidential primaries is the dethroning of Naira as the legal tender of the country. The almighty dollars took the centre stage and delegates were showered with rains of dollars. Those that doled out dollars are those angling to take over the affairs of the nation from the ruling APC.

If leaders in the womb of time cannot value our currency, then the Naira shall continue the plunge into abyss and the cost of living bursting the roof. It is a sad day for our democracy and the rule of law. Bribing delegates is corruption and that by any stretch of political imagination cannot be called free and fair contest.

That is why a cynical smile mocks my face hearing Atiku saying: `Today , we have witnessed another one of the freest elections to be conducted by our great party. Today marks another milestone in the process of our democratic gains`. The PDP has demonstrated beyond compare that money remains the ingredients of our democracy. A system that produces such leaders cannot minister to the welfare of the electorate.

It is high time the EFCC looked at the issue of political corruption and the doctoring of party primaries result because of money. If we say that money is not playing nuisance value in our politics, we are only just pretending. A candidate that influenced party primaries via the use of money is likely to do so in the general elections where the stakes are higher.

That explains why our governors, ministers, legislators, council chairmen and even councilors are emergency millionaires. If some of them could use the money to establish industries at home, we may forgive them. But what gnaws the heart of this writer is that such looted monies are used to buy properties in foreign lands. Some are kept in foreign bank accounts where the proceeds are used in developing such countries. My dear Atiku, that certainly can be a happy day for our democracy.

Atiku Abubakar is a recurring decimal as far as the presidential primaries or elections are concerned. He contested on the platform of Social Democratic Party and lost to MKO Abiola. He dumped his governorship seat to run as vice president to Olusegun Obasanjo. Since then, he had contested every presidential election either on the platform of PDP or APC. He is a serial presidential contender after serving for eight years as vice president. I am a trained journalist and not a practiced soothsayer but something tells me that this Atiku`s presidential bid shall hit the rock like all previous ones because he may be rigged out. The APC may use the power of incumbency to retain the presidency.

Atiku promised to run an inclusive government pleading with those that contested with him to join him in rescuing the country from the misrule of the APC. He explained why he wants to be the next president: `I am going to deal decisively with our security challenges in this country. I also pledge to confront our economic challenges, which were caused by the APC government. The PDP made Nigeria one of the most prosperous countries on the African continent.

We implemented economic reforms that brought about jobs and prosperity in this country`. These are lofty ideas, no doubt. Atiku should tell Nigerians why he deleted a post condemning the butchering of Deborah by Islamic zealots. Furthermore, he must tell us why he thinks that only he is qualified to solve the problems of the country and that those from the south are only qualified as vice presidential running mate.

I am aware that power is not got on a platter of gold and Atiku Abubakar over the years has not disguised his ambition to be the president of the country. Maybe he has something for the nation and would do it differently from former holders of the office. This page is about the best for the nation. Just as some southern politicians gnash their teeth that one of the major political parties is not fielding one of their own, the truth of the matter is that division and hatred are seething the ranks of the southerners and it is not the fault of Atiku. I wish him all the best.

Julius Oweh, a journalist, Asaba Delta State. 08037768392