By Moses Nosike

Mo Abudu, CEO of the EBONYLIFE Group has joined other distinguished citizens and celebrities in endorsing the GoNigeria advocacy campaign for effective youth participation in the country’s electoral processes re the 2023 General Elections.

Mo Abudu’s endorsement is coming at a time the public enlightenment campaign themed GoNigeria, an advocacy to sensitize Nigerian youths to participate in the electoral process, is gaining greater momentum in the run up to INEC’s 30 June, 2022 deadline for voter registration.

GoAmbassadors are celebrities and outstanding people in various endeavours that include the arts, sciences, entertainment, tech professionals, performing artists, sport persons, innovators and social advocates, who have all bought into the GoNigeria Initiative and are prepared to help to further deepen the conversation on this very important national issue of tackling voter apathy.

GoNigeria has been partnering with celebrities (GoAmbassadors) who wield an appreciable fan base and/or followership on social media with a strong voice and influence on young people through what they do. The overall aim is to encourage Nigerian youths to register and vote en-masse in the 2023 General Elections. Hence, Mo Abudu’s addition to the growing GoAmbassadors’ list is a positive development that will add great value to the works of the Initiative. The international Media mogul and CEO of the EBONYLIFE Group can help influence the target group i.e. youths aged 18 to 34 and her involvement is expected to deepen the ongoing voter sensitisation campaign, which is aimed at getting the young demographic that constitutes over 80 percent of the electorate to become politically active and also, further stimulate their direct involvement in the 2023 general elections, thereby helping to shape the nation’s political destiny.

GoNigeria is an initiative of Anap Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to promoting good governance in Nigeria. Anap Foundation is partnering with enlightened celebrities (GoAmbassadors), corporate bodies eager to support the initiative via co-branding (GoPartners) as well as many enthusiastic young volunteers who will help to amplify the messaging to their age mates (GoVolunteers).

The overall aim of GoNigeria is to encourage Nigerian youths to register and vote en-masse in the 2023 General Elections. The 18 Initial Advocates of the GoNigeria Movement are drawn from all the 6 geopolitical zones (3 from each zone).