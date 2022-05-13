The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi, Mr Silas Onu, has described as untrue the report that police recently arrested him in connection with alleged forgery.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some social media platforms recently reported that Onu was arrested for the alleged offence in Abuja.



However, in a statement issued in Abakiliki and made available to newsmen on Friday, Onu urged party members and the public to disregard the report.



The PDP chairman, who is a lawyer, noted that he usually does not respond to “perceived falsehood”.



He, however, stated that he choose to respond in the instant case “due to the sensitivity of the issue”.



“When a platform that circulates publications among learned people decided to peddle falsehood without due investigation, I am compelled to make a statement on such publication.



“I was never arrested by the police or any law enforcement agency in Abuja or any part of Nigeria for any reason, talkless of forgery.

“I have never been involved in any crime or act of criminality, hence the need for me to deal with the publication with utmost diligence,” the statement read.

He maintained that the publication was false and libelous.



He further stated that his colleagues had been calling him to express their concern over the issue.



“I will file an action for libel and issue a petition to relevant authorities for appropriate action, if the falsehood was not retracted.



“I thank everyone who called to inquire if the publication was true,” the statement added.