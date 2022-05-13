.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The leaders and stakeholders of Ezzaegu Community of Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, yesterday, said they have adopted Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, as their sole candidate for the 2023 Governorship election in the State

According to them, they took the decision “in consideration of his sterling performance as a two times Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

In a Communique signed by Chief Emmanuel Igwe, Special Assistant, SA to Governor David Umahi on Lands and Survey,

Ebonyi State,

Blessing Nweze and Nwokpoku Friday, Coordinators of Inyaba and Inyaba North Development Centres, respectively, on behalf of other stakeholders, the leaders “applauded the wisdom and prudential courage of His Excellency in sticking to equity, fairness, and good conscience in ceding the gubernatorial ticket to Ebonyi north zone, in line with the recommendations of the State Zoning Committee without minding whose ox is gored.”

The Communique read in part: “Rising from the stakeholders meeting of Ezzaegu zone in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi Stat, after extensive deliberations on political situation in the State, we hereby issue the following communique:

“That we have adopted Honourable Francis Nwifuru as endorsed by the Governor as our sole candidate for the 2023 gubernatorial election in consideration of his sterling performance as a two times Speaker of Ebonyi States House of Assembly.

“That we, the entire stakeholders and leaders of thought of Ezzaegu zone fully and unanimously align with the position of the zoning committee as constituted by our pragmatic and dynamic Governor, Chief Engineer David Nweze Umahi

“That we, the stakeholders and good people of Ezzaegu zone in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi state willingly and unanimously adopt our dear Governor as our sole candidate for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, come 2023.

“That we are ready to deliver the four wards in Ezzaegu zone to the anointed candidate of the governor in line with equity to steer the ship of leadership of the state come, 2023.

“That, in as much as we hold that ambition is not a crime, we earnestly enjoin all our brothers and sisters from other zones to subsume their interests in line with the governor’s directives to give fairness and harmonious coexistence a chance even as other zones would in turn support us at the nick of time.

“