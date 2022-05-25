…Unveils 5-point agenda

By Steve Oko

Otusi Ebitu Ukiwe, son of Nigeria’s former Chief of General Staff, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (retd.), has joined the 2023 governorship race in Abia State, with a vow to return the state to God.

Ukiwe who is seeking the governorship ticket of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, said one of his priorities would be to create the enabling environment to massively engage the teeming youths population in the state.

While declaring his ambition to run for the governorship, Ukiwe decried the state of affairs in Abia, blaming it on misgovernance by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP which has been in power for close to 20 years.

” Workers are owed for many months, our roads are dilapidated, Abia is too backwards”.

Unveiling his five-point agenda, the Abiriba-born industrialist, promised to resuscitate all moribund state-onwed industries in the state if voted into power.

He identified his agenda as: economic infrastructure, security, inclusive government, and rule of law.

He also promised to promote accountability and reduce poverty among the people.

The governorship hopeful who said he was not in the race for personal aggrandizement, vowed never to joke with Workers’ welfare.

He said that he treasured the great values his father inculcated in him and would run a transparency Government after the footprints of his father.

” I have come to rescue Abia State from bad governance and return it to the people through God. Abia under my watch will meet the great aspirations of our founding fathers”, he said.

Earlier in a remark, ADC Chairman in the state, Don Norma Obinna, said that the party was a child of necessity born to rescue the state from misgovernance.

He blamed the ruling PDP and the main opposition All Progressive Congress, APC for the woes of the state, vowing that both parties will be dislodged in 2023.

According to him, the crisis rocking both parties “are indications that God has put confusion in their mist”.