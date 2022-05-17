Participants at the Benue training

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The process for the domestication and production of the Local Action Plan of the United Nations Security Council Resolution, UNSCR, 1325 has commenced in Benue state Local Government Areas, LGAs.

Undertaken by the Equal Access International, EAI, with support from the United States Government, the process will cover three LGAs of the state including Agatu, Gwer West and Guma.

Speaking at a one day training/workshop on the UNSCR 1325 and conceptualization of the State and Local Government Action Plan organised for LGA Chairmen, traditional and religious leaders, youths, women and other stakeholders from the three LGAs held in Makurdi, the Deputy Country Director of EAI, Mr. Gad Peter said it was a continuation of the ongoing effort to promote peace, security and to increase the participation of women and youths in peace, security and general governance in the three LGAs.

He said: “We are running this kind of project and making this effort in states like Kaduna, Plateau, Benue and of course Kano. And on the international front EAI is working in over 15 countries. In Africa specifically we are also working in Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali.

“All of these countries are conflict prone which explains why we are there. And the states in Nigeria where we are at the moment are states where there are conflicts, either farmers/herders conflict, banditry, kidnappings and others, apart from Kano.

“So in the last couple of months we have trained women in what we call Women Peace and Security platform. We have also trained youths and the security agencies in what we call Community Accountability Forum.

“We have also established a number of structures. We are very aware that Benue state has domesticated the UNSCR 1325 with the support of the Governor’s wife’s office, the Ministry of Women Affairs and the UN Women.

“So what we are doing now is to carry it down to the Local Government level, because what we have at the state is the State Action Plan, SAP.

“So what we are doing today is to start working towards a Local Action Plan, LAP, that the people will own as their own, because if you have the National Action Plan, every state is supposed to have their own State Action Plan, SAP, and the LGAs need to key into it and in Benue every LGA has its own peculiarity.

“So we are trying to see how each of these LGAs can produce their own LAP which explains why we have traditional rulers and Local Government Chairmen attending the programme including other critical stakeholders. So the meeting basically is to kick start the production of the LAP.

“At the end of the day we hope to achieve the production of the LAP. The Action Plan will state the problems in the various LGAs and how it can be resolved, and particularly how women and youths can get involved because in most of our LGAs across the country when there are security, council or interfaith meetings you hardly have women and youths in attendance.

“And when you come to the traditional institution you hardly have a young person. So when you consider all that you will realize that this meeting is important.

“We will help the LGAs produce the LAP by bring the people together, get their thought process and help them produce it and then implementation will be theirs.

“The implementation would however be monitor by the women and youths we have trained. In that regard we have trained 10 women and 10 youths in each LGA in the course of the exercise, all geared towards ensuring peace in their communities.”

In her message, the Benue State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Tabitha Igirgi represented by the Director Women Affairs, Mrs. Dooshima Ageh who commended EAI for the advocacy and intervention noted that if more women were engaged in decision making processes, a lot of value would be added to live and peaceful coexistence would be better sustained.

On their part, the Chairmen of Guma and Gwer West LGAs, Caleb Aba and Grace Igbabon respectively commended the organizers of the training. They also lauded them for opening the eyes of the people to the fundamental importance of peace in the communities.

They promised to ensure that the participants would put to judicious use all that they would be taught in the training particularly as it concerns women, yours and peaceful coexistence in their respective LGAs.

On his part, the Ada Agatu, HRH Dr. Ngbede Onah, who advocated the inclusion of women in the Traditional Councils

noted that “the programme is sensitive, educative and timely to ensure peaceful coexistence in our various communities.

“I have learnt a lot from the meeting. In the past people hardly recognize the important roles women play in our society. We are getting to understand that women should be involved in peace making because women suffer most in crisis situations.

“Therefore in all the decision making and in various meetings we should include women if we want to achieve sustainable peace in our communities, state and country at large. For me I want to see women also involved in the traditional institution because we hardly include them but I think we should have them there.

“This are people who run the homes, they control our youths, they are mothers of children and they suffer most during crisis situation. So I advocate that women should be included in our traditional institutions too because if there are gender issues how do you talk about it without the women.”

Also speaking, the traditional ruler from Gwer West LGA, Mue Ter Mbakpa, HRH Lawrence Jir, lauded the organisers of the workshop saying, “in our various communities we have neglected women and the import rules they play to ensure growth, peace and stability in our communities.

“It is said that if you train a woman, you train a nation, because they take care of the children and bring them up. And if you involve them in decision making they do better because majority of them are soft-minded.

“So the advocacy is important because it has brought to the fore the importance of involving women in decision making in the communities and it is through that that we can actually make progress and achieve sustainable peace in our communities.”

In an overview of the UNSCR 1325 National Action Plan and other related Resolutions, Dr. Helen Teghtegh who noted the important rules women play in every given society lamented that in Nigeria rules are made to deliberately exclude women from political contestations and also deny them their internationally recognized rights and privileges. She called for a change of heart by policy makers in the country.