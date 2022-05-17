By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Power on Tuesday extolled the maiden E-Cube energy production initiative to mark a new turn in affordable and sustainable manner in Nigeria’s power sector.

The Acting Director, Renewable and Rural Power Access Department of the ministry, Mr Ali-Dapshima Abubakar, stated this in his keynote address at the inaugural and demonstration ceremony of E-Cube products in Abuja.

The event was organised by LR Group, in collaboration with Innov8 Hub, an initiative of the Israel Embassy in Nigeria, Office of the Vice President, Skill G Ltd., Gregory University and DeNovo.

Read Also:

Stop IPOB from using your platform to instigate violence, ethnic hatred — FG tells Facebook

Abubakar, represented by Mr Bem Ayangegor, Chief Electrical Engineer in the ministry, said that renewable energy has become important to the future of power generation for Nigeria mega cities, industrial-hubs and rural areas.

Abubakar said: “Permit me to commend the commitment and dedication of the LR Group on the design and commissioning of E-Cube.

“I believe this is a good beginning for more such projects that will increase access to energy in an affordable and sustainable manner.”

He noted that the ministry in 2020 officially established an online portal to provide web-based data that would assist utility operators, regulators and policy makers involved in electrification planning and implementation in Nigeria.

Earlier in his speech, Managing Partner/CEO, Agric Division of LR Group, Mr Doron Retter, said that the E-Cube facility cost $250, 000, saying that the concept was designed to boost infrastructural growth in rural areas.

He explained E-Cube to be a smart sustainable solar-powered facility designed to provide Nigerians access to power day and night, potable drinking water, education, communication, health and higher productivity.

According to him, it is built around the whole concept of green sustainability as an asset to communities and organisations and, could be assembled within 24 hours that require zero maintenance.

His words: “We adjust settlements like Mushav in Israel and try to make something quite similar with the right adjustment to the Pacific, Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and other places.

“We did it for 35years and the major problem is infrastructure in rural areas; until the last decade, bringing infrastructure to the rural area was almost impossible and it is a heavy investment.”

Also speaking, Executive Director of Innov8 Hub, Mr Eduard Singhatey, said that the E-Cube initiative is in line with the global policy drive to achieve a smart village concept with better infrastructure and connectivity.

A former Vice-President of ECOWAS, Singhatey, said: “To achieve development in the rural area is a very expensive feat and Nigeria is no different.

“So, if we want to achieve the SDGs by 2030, even if we have the money or resources to do it today, we will not have the time.

“Bear in mind that we are already in 2022 and SDGs are supposed to have been achieved by 2030.”

MEANWHILE, Mr Jelani Aliyu, Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development Council, described E-Cube to be a perfect solution to youth employment and technology advancement in the country.

According to him, there are three factors that could contribute to Nigeria’s progress and progress and prosperity namely; youth empowerment, decentralization of economic opportunities and social services and, advanced technology.

“When you bring these three together, you create a phenomenon where great ideas are developed to add significant value to people nationwide, which is what I see with the E-Cube.

“It is a perfect solution that I strongly believe will add a lot of value to people across the country and probably across the continent of Africa,” Aliyu said.

He said Council would do everything within its ambit to encourage production of electric vehicles and reduce importation of such, to promote economic activities and safe e-mobility in rural areas.

The event attracted Mr Tinyan Ogiehor, USAID Power Africa Senior Off-Grid Energy Advisor, government officials, uniform personnel, diplomats and Real Estate investors.

The Highlights of the event were virtual presentations on E-Cube solution technology, infrastructural establishment, sustainability for rural communities, tour of E-Cube smart village facilities and official cutting of E-Cube Ribbon.

Vanguard News Nigeria