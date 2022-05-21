Ughelli North constituency II, House of Assembly, Aspirant, Mr. Oke Umurhohwo

Ahead of the Saturday House of Assembly primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, one of the leading aspirants, to represent Ughelli North Constituency ll, Mr. Oke Umurhohwo, has appealed to delegates to vote conscience, competence and not money-bags.

The Delta state House of Assembly hopeful, Ughelli North Constituency II, Oke Umurhohwo who made this appeal while hosting the delegates at Olorogun Jaro Egbo country home, Ekrejebuo, Ughelli North, charged them to vote wisely by selecting the most qualified aspirant to represent the area.

Umurhohwo who said he is prepared to run for the Delta state House of Assembly to represent Ughelli North Constituency II, assure the delegates that he has all it takes to contest for the position if given the opportunity to serve, promising to deliver dividends of democracy to his people.

While promising to use his position as member of the house to develop Ughelli North Constituency II, Umurhohwo pointed out that education will be one of his tools for development, saying that education is a major key to success, and will ensure that he introduced the youths to ICT programme across the constituency to better the lives of his people.

Umurhohwo speaking further said, “I will ensure l introduce ICT programme to engage the youths and will also ensure the less privilege are provided and cared for, while my major focus will be on education, and ensures that tax payers are well managed to avoid complains.

“Issues of security will be look into to make Ughelli North constituency II more viable among the business class in Delta, all these are part of my plans for the constituency II, hence l could come out with all confidence that my people will not regret having voted for me.

“I have leaders and friends at the national executives of the party both the outgone and those that have been sworn-in and they have also given me their blessings, but the journey will not be completed without having consulted the units and wards of Ughelli North constituency II.’

Olorogun Jaro Egbo appealed to all the delegates to vote the right choice and ensure that Mr. Oke Umurhohwo is in into private business where he is doing well and also as the Africa representstive but he has the desire to serve his people at the state house of assembly.

The Assistant Secretary of PDP Ughelli North local government area, Mr. Hezekiah Ugbuwiako while responding on behalf of party chairman, Pastor Kessina Nomuoja prayed God to grant him his heart desires pledging that there will be a level playing ground for all Aspirants.

He said the PDP has so many aspirants as almost all the wards have aspirants, he said the party would choose the best of all the aspirants.