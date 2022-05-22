This afternoon, the PDP primaries for the Ughelli North Constituency II seat for the Delta State House of Assembly 2023 was decided. But sadly, the outcome was against the hopes of myself, and my supporters in Ughelli North and beyond.

Notwithstanding the outcome, I am grateful to God Almighty for His grace and strength that has kept me from the moment I took the decision to represent the good people of Ughelli North Constituency II, till now.

To my immediate and extended family members, words cannot express how much your support throughout this journey mean to me. Because of your belief in me, the people of Ughelli North II were able to conceive the possibility of a people-first governance. The hope that this movement raised in the hearts of our people is indeed priceless.

I am thankful to all my friends and well-wishers who contributed to this movement by investing their trust, money, time and efforts to my aspiration. Your benevolence and love sustained me through it all.

And to everyone who poured their hearts and shared in this vision of effective representation, I cannot thank you enough. I know this isn’t the outcome we hoped for. However, I encourage you all not to let this temporary setback overshadow our collective hardwork, dreams and passion for a people-first representation in our constituency.

To leaders, key stakeholders, delegates and members of our great Party in Ughelli North and beyond, I thank you for the opportunity you gave me to share my ideas and expectations for the future. Regardless of the decision of the delegates, I must pledge my unwavering loyalty to the PDP and will support all candidates of our great party in the main elections. I also remain loyal to our amiable Governor, His Excellency Dr (Sen) Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, and support his bid to finish stronger in Delta State.

It is on this note that I congratulate Honourable Onoriode Agofure for emerging as the candidate for the party and I assure him of my support from now until the main elections.

I beckon to all Oke Umurhohwo supporters to respect the decision of our leaders and delegates and extend their support to Agofure and all candidates of the party, to ensure victory for our great Party come 2023.

As a demonstration of my commitment to the progress of Ughelli North, we will be having the 3rd edition of the Oke Umurhohwo Football Cup this year as well as the Oke Umurhohwo secondary school debate and quiz competition. In no distant time, I will be introducing more youth, medical and community support programmes for our people via the Oke Umurhohwo Foundation.

For me, the end of this journey is only the beginning of a bigger one. We have only just begun. I implore you all to stand with me in my quest to bring smiles to the faces of our people.

Thank you everyone and God bless you all!