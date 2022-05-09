Delta State House of Assembly hopeful, Chadu Ojevwe Charles, Ughelli North Constituency ll, receiving prayers from one of the party leaders, Chief Gabriel Ojoba, when he consulted Ughelli North delegates, in Ughell, Delta State.

By Emmanuel Okogba

Ahead of the forthcoming primary elections of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, House of Assembly hopeful, Chadu-Ojevwe Charles has assured delegates of Ughelli North Local Government constituency II of robust development and government presence, if elected candidate of the party.

Chadu-Ojevwe, who gave this assurance while speaking to delegates in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, said he has come to appeal to all the delegates to give him their supports and votes so as to represent the Ughelli North constituency II at the Delta State House of Assembly.

While promising to use his position as member of the house to develop Ughelli North Constituency II, Chadu said education will be one of his tools for development, saying education is a major key to success, and will ensure that he introduced ICT programme across the constituency to better the lives of the youths..

Highlighting some of his top agendas and programmes as education, empowerment and skill acquisition, Chadu said if elected as candidate he would run an open door policy where he will quarterly engage his people on interactive session to know how to address some of their immediate needs at the grassroot.

Chadu who said about six of them contesting for the House of Assembly seat are all qualified, he pointed out that what should also be considered in voting a candidate is the level of exposure, contacts to attract development to the constituency, making a passionate appeal to Ughelli and Agbarho axis to allow Uwheru axis produce the next House of Assembly to represent Ughelli North constituency ll for purpose of fairness and equity.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the leadership of the party, under Olorogun Kingsley Esiso for adhering strictly to the rotational system and ensuring that it is the turn of Delta Central to produce the next governor come 2023 governorship election.

Chadu said: “We also want to appeal to the leadership of the party, Governor Okowa and Olororgun Kingsley Esiso, state party Chairman to extend same hand of fellowship to Uhweru community in Ughelli North constituency II to produce the next state House of Assembly member.

“We are not saying it is our right or our turn but only appealing that one good turn deserves another, and we, Uwheru, have from 1998 be supporting and backing aspirants and candidates from other axis, now we are appealing to other axis to also support the Uwheru to produce next House of assembly.”

Assistant Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Hezekiah Ugbuwiako, who responded on behalf of the party Chairman, Kesiena Nomuoja, commended Chadu for the presentation of his manifesto, saying they impressed, assuring him of their full supports.