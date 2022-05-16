.

By James Ogunnaike

Operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS), Ogun State command on Monday arrested 40-year old notorious land grabber, Elijah Adeogun, a.k.a killer.

Adeogun was arrested at Araromi Estate, Iyesi, Ota, in the Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of the state, alongside Oyelekan Oyeade.

Adeogun, according to a dependable source, was arrested at 2:25 am, on Monday, by the tactical team of the security agency.

The agency acted on a petition dated May 10, 2022, by the Adelupo family of Ipetu Baba-Ode in the Ado-Odo/Ota local government.

It was discovered that Adeogun was responsible for the gruesome murder of one Monday Eredua on 17th May 2021 and Moruf Babalola on May 26th, 2021 at Ipetu Baba-Ode in the Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of the state.

Investigations by our Correspondent revealed that Adeogun has been terrorising Ipetu Baba-Ode and its environs, and he has been on the wanted list of various security agencies in the state.

The source added that Elijah, who operates as an estate agent in Ota, was also reported to have severed the hands and heads of his victims and dumped their remains in the swamp, to prevent the bodies from being discovered.

“Following the receipt of the petition from the Adelupo Family of Ipetu Baba Ode Community, on May 10, over threat to life and murder of one Monday Ereduwa on 17th November 2021 and Moruf Babalola, on the 26th May 2021, the tactical team of the command conducted a special operation which led to the arrest of Elijah, otherwise known as ‘Killer’ and one other, Oyelekan Okunade.

“Adeogun has been on the wanted list of various security agencies in the state for various offences on land grabbing and gruesome killing of innocent people in our community”.

“Whenever he kills anybody, he harvests their hands and heads. When Moruf Babalola was killed, his corpse was taken away by Adeogun boys”.

There was jubilation in the community over the arrest of Adeogun.

He would be handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

