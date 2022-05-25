Drama ensues at Oyo PDP guber primaries as police disperse journalists with teargas

By Adeola Badru

A mild drama ensued at the Adamasingba Stadium in Ibadan, on Wednesday, venue of the governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, between Governor Seyi Makinde and his opponent, Barr. Azeem Gbolarunmi, as policemen stationed at the entrance of the stadium, prevented journalists from covering the event.

A bid to have access at all cost to cover the governorship primaries led to the beating and harassment by policemen of The Nation Governor’s Office reporter, who is also the chairman press corps, Mr. Yinka Adeniran

The policemen had fired teargas at journalists which caused pandemonium. The reporter was doing his job when the police suddenly descended on him, upon showing his identity card to them.

According to Adeniran: “I was first attacked by some overzealous policemen, two of them were holding riffles threatening to shoot me and I ran as they pursued me.”

“I have seen them before the whole procession turned upside down.”

As of the timing of filing this report, efforts are on to seek redress from the state’s police commissioner and Governor Makinde.

Vanguard News Nigeria