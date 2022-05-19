By Lawani Mikairu

Dr Nentawe Yilwatda has been adjudged the people’s favourite as he comes tops among 43 governorship aspirants, scoring 70 per cent in the survey organised by the Plateau Initiative for Development and Advancement of the Natives (PIDAN).

Dr Yilwatda score total of 193 in the survey across the political parties, making him number one of the people’s choice.

PIDAN is development initiative organization that aims to entrench democracy, encourage investment and economic development in Plateau state.

The second highest score behind Yilwatda was Prof Dakas C Dallas who scored 186. Following that is Dr Patrick Dakum who scored 154; Prof Sonni G Tyoden, 138, Mr. Sunday Biggs, 113; Mr. Later Dabang, 103 and others.

Dr Yilwatda excelled in all the criteria and won across the different parts of the state, cutting across ethnic and religious lines, as Plateau is desirable of a patriotic, competent and visionary citizen that would succeed Governor Simon Lalong to continue with the development trajectory in the state.

The survey carried out by PIDAN included inputs from the 53 nationalities in Plateau State.

Recall that the position of PIDAN in 2014 against the sitting government of Governor Jona Jang’s government led to the sacking of the government and his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

PIDAN is a neutral body that does not lean on any political party, hence the credibility of its surveys and that is why this survey includes aspirants of APC, PDP and other political parties that indicated interest to vie for the governorship of Plateau State irrespective of whether they purchased form or not.

Statement from PIDAN’s secretariat, signed by its National President, Prof Aboi Madaki urged community development association leaders to use the survey as a guide, as it reflects the choice of the people of the state.

“The survey represents the complete and collective opinion of the Community Development Associations (CDAs) Leadership. This ranking report, which is meant to help Community Development Associations Leadership, should advise their subjects with respect to their engagement in the political process.

It will also help the national PIDAN leadership and its related supporting organisations in deciding the direction to follow in both primary and the general elections. The leadership will use this ranking report to advise political parties and key stakeholders on the need to bring in stronger rather than weak candidates as their flag bearers. We hope to be active partners with the political parties in bringing in strong flag bearers and by extension a better person as the Governor of the State,” the group said.