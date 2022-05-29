The very first female in Oyo State to declare her ambition to run for the seat of House Of Assembly in 2023, Dr. Aderonke Dairo took to Social Media shortly after emerging as the winner at the just concluded primary to express her utmost gratitude to the people of Ibadan North East II, APC party leaders, distinguished delegates and of course her AOD team.

In a statement released on her official Twitter account, Dr Aderonke Dairo who won the primary election yesterday 26th May, said; “I am excited and grateful to God, my team, delegates, entire APC and Ibadan North East II for trusting me and choosing me to represent the party at the general elections. Also, I enjoin our leaders to settle all internal differences and form a formidable team”

Speaking to Newsmen about her agenda, the Philanthropist said: It is obvious how passionate i have always been about good healthcare, skills acquisition and basic social amenities. These and many more impactful policies is what the people of Ibadan North East II will benefit when elected as Oyo State House Of Assembly member.”