By Bose Adelaja

Two persons were recovered dead while three others were rescued, yesterday, when a storey building under construction collapsed in Lagos Island, leaving some construction workers trapped.



Eye witnesses’ accounts said the incident occurred during downpour.

The building was located at Freeman Road, Lagos Island before the collapse was recorded in the afternoon.



The first fatality was pulled out of the rubbles at about 4.50pm while the second was removed two hours later as a crowd of sympathisers besieged the scene.



Ibrahim Farinloye, the Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, Lagos State Territorial District who confirmed the incident said responders were on their way.

The incident occurred barely two weeks after a three-storey building collapsed at Ibadan Street, Ebute-Meta, Lagos.

Flood grounds Lagos

In a related development, road users in Lagos were stranded, yesterday, during the downpour that grounded some parts of Lagos.



Reports from Osborne inward Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos indicated flash flooding in the area which slowed down vehicular movement into Ikoyi.



A male road user claimed that traffic enforcement officers were not spotted opposite their usually stand at Osborne Estate as they shielded themselves as a result of the downpour.



Mile 2, Baiyeku in Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Bariga, Shomolu, Ketu, Kosofe and Ajegunle-Apapa among others were not spared from the flash floods as many commuters were left with the option of trekking to their destinations.



Similarly, some parts of Ikeja under Bridge on Obafemi Awolowo Road experienced flash floods which resulted in traffic jam that lasted hours.

Vanguard News Nigeria