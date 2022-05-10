Prince Adewole Adebayo

Social Democratic Party, SDP, presidential hopeful, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has thrown out a challenge to the Nigerian youth to stand up and ensure that their votes are not only counted in the coming 2023 general elections, but defend it.

Noting that power isn’t served but fought for, Adebayo said the youth agitation shouldn’t be seen as against the old order or establishment, but rather a responsibility shift to partake in the decision making of issues that affect them.

About 70% of Nigeria population is under 30, making it a major demographic in the coming election.

The SDP is generally acknowledged as the third force because it is viewed as the third strongest national party after the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

He said aspiration of the youth for a better Nigeria will continue to remain a wish until it stands and make a move, a move to ensure that their votes are counted.

In a tweet on his official handle, @pres_adebayo, Adebayo said: “If a tailor is making a dress for you, you ask to know the dress he says no; what is the size of my cap, he says it’s not your business; what is the size of my shoe, he says no, when you see the shoe, you will wear it.

“You cannot use your money to build a house and the architect does not show you the plan. You cannot say you are planning my future and I am not there

“You have written your own will and you are there planning my own future, where is it done? I must be part of the future I want to live in.

“This is not a fight against older people, it is more of challenge to the younger people. Power shift is about responsibility shift, not anti-old.

“Youth must take on duties of nation building starting honest quest to know, love and serve the country without bias.

“We must build the house we desire. Power is ours naturally but we must move, not wish. You don’t complain and achieve result. You achieve result by making a move.

“Nigerian problems are man-made. In any discussion between man and God, God will always win, because He has done everything for us to have no single problem.

“The problems we have are imposed by our leaders. Unfortunately, Nigerians have shown too much understanding such that we are now victims of being too gentle and we accept problems that would go away in one year, staying with us.

“So, the youths, and indeed, Nigerians must rise, do the needful during the coming elections, to choose who will lead you to the desired destination.”