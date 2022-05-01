John Alechenu, Abuja

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government not to take the dedication shown by Nigerian workers as a sign of weakness.

According to the main opposition party, the federal government has so far displayed a lack of empathy for the plight of the Nigerian worker and carried on with business as usual even as members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities are still on strike.

In a solidarity message to Nigerian workers in Abuja, as part of the Workers Day celebrations, on Sunday, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, on behalf of the party lauded Nigerian Workers for their patriotism, patience and determination towards nation building.

This, the party said was “in spite of the asphyxiating environment under the vicious, rudderless, inhumane and corrupt All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration that has no regard for Nigerians and particularly the workers.”



Ologunagba described workers as real drivers of our national life who represent that Nigerian resilient spirit and fight for survival in our resolve to move our nation forward despite the misrule of the APC.



He further said, “It is lamentable that the arrogance in failure and insensitivity of the APC government towards the welfare of workers continue to dislocate our Social Order and cripple our major productive sectors with grave negative ripple effect on millions of families and the nation at large.



“The deliberate general stagnation on issues of the welfare of workers reflects the ugly reality in our nation under a government that apparently relishes the suffering of its citizens.



“Such selfish inattentiveness, corruption and incompetence of the APC administration is responsible for the closure of our public universities as the government continues in its brazen failure to attend to the demands of striking university lecturers and millions of stranded university students in our country.



“The PDP calls upon the Federal Government to immediately attend to the industrial action by lecturers in our public universities so as to halt an imminent collapse of our public education sector.



“Our Party however cautions the APC administration not to continue to take the calmness and patriotism of Nigerian Workers, as they eagerly await the exit of the APC from government in 2023, as a sign of weakness.



“Our caution is predicated on the clear signals that the APC in its arrogance in failure has not demonstrated any concrete commitment towards improving on the welfare of the people. Instead, the APC administration, typical of its style, continues to renege on the promises for improved workers’ welfare.



“Our Party however calls on the workers and indeed all Nigerians to remain calm and keep hope alive as the PDP takes strong steps to democratically return to power in 2023 to Rescue and Rebuild our nation from the misrule of the APC.”