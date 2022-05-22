By Sam Eyoboka

THE General Overseer of Mountain of Mercy (a.k.a. Ori Oke Aanu Baba Shittu), Idi Omo, Osengere, Egbeda, along Ife-Ibadan Expressway, Ibadan affiliates of Restoration and Prophetic Grace Evangelistic Ministry (RPGEM). Prophet Samuel Shittu has sent out a passionate message to inspire all Nigerians not to give up even in these trying moments of our socio-economic life as, it is necessary for all of us to fear God to change the nation.

Prophet Shittu who stated this in a release, informed Nigerians that the ministry will be convening its end of the month 3-day prayer, preaching, praises and vigil programme beginning on Thursday to seek the face of God for Nigerians towards better living condition and peace in the country, moreso, by the absolute faith in God, those that attend the prayer programme are assured to receive victories.

Prophet Shittu also noted that God led the Israelites into slavery when they forsook Him but restored them when they turned to Him in repentance.

Shittu added that before God turns the captivity of a people or nation, something must go up in return, and that is the prayers of the saints, as, our prayers give God the legal mandate to get involved in our case.