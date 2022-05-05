By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

Governor Nyesom Wike of River State and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said given an assurance that the PDP will take over the leadership of the country in the 2023 general election, members of PDP should work together as an indivisible entity to achieve the feat for the sake of Nigerians.

Wike, yesterday in Lokoja, Kogi State during his visit to delegates for the presidential primaries, said he was in the state to seek the support of Kogi PDP delegates during the primary election of the party coming up on May 28 and 29.

He said: “I joined the race to pick the ticket and eventually win the presidential election to salvage the nation from its present precarious situations, where insecurity, economic doldrums and suffering have become the order of the day.

“The country today needs a capable hand with the political will to take over the leadership of the country, and I have what it takes to win the general election if given the ticket of the party.”

The governor, who cautioned the delegates against giving the ticket of the party to aspirants that would run away to another political party, said since 1998, he has been with PDP and has no reasons to defect to another party, noting that he is a man that has the capacity to face the opposition parties and win the 2023 election.

“The PDP must be careful not to give tickets to people that will at the heat of election run away to another party. I am the one man who can face the ruling party and win the election no matter their antics,” he said.

Former governor of the state, Ibrahim Idris commended Wike for his patience, perseverance and efforts at unifying the party, noting that his records in project execution have no rivals in the country.

He said that the Kogi Chapter of PDP has resolved to support him during the presidential primaries of the party, assuring him of 100 per cent support to pick the ticket of the party.

