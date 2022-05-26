By Ogalah Ibrahim

Group warn delegates against electing amateur for Katsina Central Senatorial District

A coalition of Katsina State citizens under the aegis of “Concerned Katsina Group” have cautioned delegates against electing amateur and inexperienced aspirants in the ongoing APC primary election in the state.

According to the leader of the group, Comrade Salisu Hapijo, choosing someone without experience over someone with experience to represent the zone in the 2023 senatorial election can have serious consequences, noting that candidates with previous legislative experience in elective office perform better in than those with no experience.

The spokesman of the group gave the advise while speaking with newsmen in Katsina on Thursday.

Hapijo urged the delegates to pick an experienced candidate that would deliver the best outcomes for the zone in the 10th senate, if elected in 2023.

Referring particularly to the central senatorial district, Hapijo said: “the Katsina Central Senatorial District, being the largest Senatorial District in the state does not need a fresh hand in the senate. This is because legislative business requires continuity and experience. Therefore, the APC delegates should consider this as their top priorities. The delegates should not make the mistakes of sending amateur and inexperienced hand to the upper chamber.”

To this end, he said “after carrying out an opinion survey on contestants seeking our support in the forthcoming elections from the central senatorial district, we discovered that Senator Kabir Abdullahi Barkiya, currently representing the zone meets all the requirements to provide effective leadership for people of the central senatorial district.”

The coalition spokesman also stated that in terms of effective representation in the red chamber, “Senator Barkiya is not just warming the bench in the red chamber as his performance in terms of making contributions on the floor during any session or at committee level is evident for all to see.”

Hapijo appealed to delegates to put these factors into consideration when casting their votes on behalf of the good people of Katsina Central Senatorial District, urging them not to allow themselves to be misguided by ill-informed critics who have neither facts nor figures but capitalize on hear say to peddle cheap blackmail.