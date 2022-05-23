By Nnamdi Ojiego

A group of concerned Enugu persons, Enugu State Renewal Movement (ESRM) has advised Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to be careful with the choice of a successor to avoid being betrayed.

The warning was contained in a statement by the President and Secretary of ESRM, Professor Geoffrey Ejiofor and Mr. Emeka Ogbu.

The statement reads: “This warning has become necessary because there is a particular contestant in the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who is being prodded on in the race by a former governor well known for intolerance, vengeance and violence.

“This godfather fears neither God nor man, and he has demonstrated this trait in public gatherings over the years even before Governor Ugwuanyi.

“In other words, if his puppet is nominated the PDP gubernatorial candidate and he goes on to win in the 2023 general elections, the godfather will be the one dictating the tune.

“Jim could not visit Enugu for a long time, even though he was a senator and had earlier served as a minister and a founding PDP member”, said the Enugu State Renewal movement.

“Enugu people are not bound to stand with just any person who flies the PDP flag”, it said, asking the governor to learn from neighbouring Imo and Anambra states where voters have in recent times revolted against the ruling parties.

“Imo State people rejected Governor Rochas Okorocha’s nomination of his son in law, Chief Uche Nwosu, in the 2019 gubernatorial election and the Anambra voters rebelled against the imposition of unpopular weak candidates by the All progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidates in the last general elections, despite sweeping the polls in each of the 21 local government areas (LGAs) in the state in the 2017 governorship election.

“There is no guarantee that such revolts cannot occur in our state this time if our people perceive that there is an attempt to return the state to the years of the locust and years of violence and vengeance which saw the houses of persons like the human rights activists, Nana Ogbodo and Barrister Sam Mba, demolished for being allies who later merely disagreed with the government of the day because of its predilection towards violence.”