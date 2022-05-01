By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

A gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has charged Benue youths to shun politicians who want to use them as political thugs in the forthcoming election.

Alia, who made the call when he was hosted by Benue community in Lagos, challenge youths in the state not to fall for the old tricks of these politicians but asked them to send their children to lead the way for such assignments.

At the event with the theme, “Benue Governorship 2023, time for a new direction,” Alia said Benue youths need to be re-directed, stressing that there are much better ways to curb the challenges faced by youths in the state.

According to him, “It is so sad that our youths have been forgotten. Once insecurity infests the land, a number of things happen. Career politicians have devised a means to mislead the youths.

“They use them to do the misdeeds during electioneering campaigns; we have to put a stop to that madness. We need to re-orientate our youths. They are way better than that. If a politician wants you to go and fight and shed blood, let the politician send his or her own son or daughter to be on the frontline.

“We need to redirect our youths; there are so many things that can be done. Why are we not exploring the ICT? A Benue youth is a very intelligent person and I think there is more we can do to get them back on the job.

“We need to get them to understand that as an Agrarian state, there is so much they can do to get themselves enriched.”

He also said that he is the most qualified and accepted aspirant as a result of the integrity which I have built over the last 32 years.

“I am the top contender in the state who is to beat for the post of the governor. The last time I checked at this very minute that I am checking, I am the most popular and it is not just because of the popular influence.

“My folks know I have the integrity and am a very responsible person. In the last 32 years, I have been in public service and I have managed people’s lives. Governance is about prioritisation. So once you put these in place including transparency, it will work.

“These are the elements the people know that I am bringing to the table and this is why they are inviting me to the table. So I think I am fully qualified to take up this position,” he concluded.