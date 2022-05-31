



By Marie-Therese Nanlong



Jos – If wealth is to be unlocked at the grassroots, the nation must abandon the Neo-Classical economic concepts or Western ideologies and emulate the Japanese Strategic Economic Development concept through the development of homegrown economic strategies based on economic patriotism.



This was the view of Dr. Ogbonna Onyeisi, mni in a lecture delivered to the participants of the Senior Executive Course, SEC 44 at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, Jos.



Dr. Onyeisi reiterated the importance of patriotism as an enabler for economic diversification, economic growth, and economic development and outlined three components of what he called economic patriotism which include technology innovation, product packaging, and the promotion of the national value system.



It would be recalled that President Muhammad Buhari had given the SEC 44 participants as research topics to embark on studies and come up with recommendations and strategies on how to reposition the Nigerian local government system for grassroots wealth creation.



In a paper titled, “Rethinking Economic Diversification through Unlocking Grassroots Wealth: Lessons across the globe,” he outlined the sector structure of the Nigerian economy in comparison with the Japanese, Brazilian, Indian, UAE, Rwandan, and Ghanaian economies and maintained that “the patriotism of the citizens is the unique lesson that has helped to strengthen economic and political institutions in these countries as strong institutions help in economic diversification, growth, and development.”



His words, “…. Most African economies, especially Nigeria which is a leading force in the African economic renaissance, must abandon the Neo-Classical economic concepts or Western ideologies and emulate the Japanese Strategic Economic Development concept through the development of homegrown economic strategies based on economic patriotism.



“Japan and Nigeria depict a contrast between developed and developing economies with significant similarity in their influences in their respective region, large population size, multiple religious societies, and similar political experiences as a result of Western Imperialism.

“The Japanese ability to rise from rubble after WWII, becoming a second-largest economy before being overtaken by China, and her current global status as a major financier of international donors is an important case of study for modern economic growth theorists. Japanese growth and development experience depicts a great lesson for both developed and developing economies like Nigeria, a British colony with more than 50 years of independence, which has attained the status as one of the influential regional countries in the world and the largest economy in Africa.”



On why the country is not witnessing economic prosperity at the grassroots, he explained, “Firstly, we have always been constantly looking for lessons from the globe. Secondly, we most often admire and always seek lessons from other economies. And thirdly, we seemed not to have appreciated the national value system of economic patriotism.



“In reality, such global lessons do not exist because there is no fix-it-all policy framework that is workable for every economy, as a contribution to the assignment given to you, by President Muhammad Buhari, let us explore new ways and means that will help our country’s economy to diversify. “We must look inwardly, we must look at our national value system. These values will help us to develop and promote a value system of economic patriotism, a homegrown development initiative which has somewhat helped many other economies to diversify, grow, and develop.”



Meanwhile, NIPSS’ Directing Staff, Professor Tunji Olaopa who commented on the lecture asked among other things, that Nigeria “must aggressively pursue the local content to create wealth, promote made in Nigeria goods…”