Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) on Monday in Ikeja expressed worries over scarcity of aviation fuel.

This, they said would worsen flight cancelations and delays in domestic operations.

“The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) wish to alert the public of impending disruptions to scheduled flight operations by members of the association.

“This development is being forced on members by the growing scarcity of aviation fuel.

“The scarcity is impacting negatively on the conduct of air transport operations and would lead to flight rescheduling or cancellations,’’ the spokesperson, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, stated.

He assured, however, that the association was working very hard with fuel marketers, government and relevant stakeholders to ensure availability and proper pricing of aviation fuel.

Okonkwo pleaded with the flying public for understanding and promised that the association would take all necessary steps to restore normal flight schedules as soon as possible.

