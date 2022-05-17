By Lawani Mikairu

Domestic airline operators, under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, yesterday said they may resort to flight cancellation and delays as aviation fuel scarcity persists.

The operators said this in a statement signed by AON spokesman, Dr Obiora Okonkwo.





The statement, titled ”Public notice: Disruptions in flight operations”, yesterday read : “The Airline Operators of Nigeria wish to alert the public of impending disruptions to scheduled flight operations of members of the association.

” This development is being forced on members by the growing scarcity of aviation fuel popularly known as Jet-Al. The scarcity is impacting negatively on the seamless conduct of air transport operations and would lead to flight rescheduling, and, or, cancellations.

“However, the association and its members are working very hard, and in alliance with product marketers, government and relevant stakeholders, to ensure availability and proper pricing of aviation fuel in the country.

“While pleading the understanding of the flying public in the face of this reality, we also promise to do all that is necessary, and within our powers, to restore normal flight schedules as soon as possible,” the airlines Spokesman promised.

Recall, AON members had threatened to shut down flight operations two weeks ago due to the high cost of aviation fuel , popularly called Jet A1. But the intervention of the federal government and stakeholders made the members call off the planned action at the last minute.