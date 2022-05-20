Having horned his craft over the years on the Nigerian entertainment scene, talented Disc Jockey, Hafiz Agbabiaka Olajunwon, a.k.a DJ Fizzy has taken his entertainment career a notch higher with the release of a new hit single titled ‘Why’, featuring ‘Tikuku’ crooner, Candy Bleakz and fast rising artist, Sickah.

On the heels of his single ‘Surulere’ featuring ‘Son of Ika’ currently trending on the streets, alongside mix tapes (zazzo zah mix tape, Kala mix tape & are you there street mix tape etc) doing million numbers on music streaming platforms, DJ Fizzy is set to drop the audio/visuals to a new song next month, featuring Ryme & Terry Apala.

However, the artiste has hinted that he would also be dropping ‘The Unstoppable EP’, later this year.

Born into a family of 7 on April 21, 1995, DJ Fizzy started his Disc Jockeying career in 2017. He attended St Joseph Senior Secondary School.