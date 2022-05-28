By Dapo Akinrefon

The Living Perfect Master, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has called on the Federal Government to institute divine government of love, peace, harmony, justice, equity, fair play and oneness.

Maharaj said that the current happening in the country has showned that people can not do it on their own, “The Nigerian political terrain has been tremendously traumatized by unrivalled unemployment, power failure, killings by herdsmen, kidnapping by unknown gun men, armed robbery, rape, arson, mayhem and the devaluation of the naira rendering our socio-economic wellbeing stagnant and unattractive.

“The best brains that constitute the human resources as our work force are out of the country seeking greener pastures. Some have died while crossing the desert to Libya or bathing dead bodies overseas in order to amass wealth. We have bastardized our customs, culture and tradition. We must go back to our tradition. We go back to our roots.

“But divine government of love, peace, harmony, justice, equity, fair play and oneness will help us to overcome the vestiges of greed, hatred, avarice, acrimony. This is the time. Divine time when the Father of Creation, will institute a “Divine Government” of love based on love, peace, harmony, justice, equity, fair play and oneness – One nation, One bond, One indivisible, Indissoluble country Nigeria.

According to him, “We would like to urge all the leaders and the led (I mean all Nigerians) to kindly consider the formation of Divine Government to be run by people in Divine Knowledge because from the way things are now, stealocracy has become the norm where tribalism, ethnic and religious consideration has become the albatross of those around the Government recycling fraudulent people in the corridors of power.

The President should not forget that it was some of the people who are planning to take over again who immediately moved almost the cash in circulation to cripple the new Government but out of Grace the Government of Buhari survived; so for continuity sake the President must make sure that only sincere, patriotic men and women free from tribal, religious and ethnic tendencies and have the spirit of anti-corruption should be allowed to come in.

“The President should invite me to give him Divine Knowledge in order to recover his good health be strong again and be able to initiate Divine Government to save Nigeria and Nigerians the hope of the black race in the global world from being sapped to death by neo-colonialist and unpatriotic elements who don’t believe this world is not a place for rehearsal and intellectual excitements but a place for practical solutions to enhance the beauty of life, Knowledge, and Power. We need Divine Government now,” Maharaj Ji declared