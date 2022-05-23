By Chukwuma Ajakah

In a new collection of poems titled: So Long Gone, Nigerian poet, Raphael Oluwaseun Famoroti reflects on diverse realities of life, using poignant lyrical constructs to convey his intended messages.

The 35-page anthology contains 27 poems with subtitles encapsulating a wide-range of psycho-social and economic issues that many readers will readily identify with. Titles featured in So Long Gone include: When You See Me, Because Everything is Lame, I Choose to Walk, Adam, Trespassers, Deliver Us from Evil, Deception, Punster, Story, Beautiful, Running, Feces, Dry, I Will Be Like Dad, Bury My Head In…, Cliché , I am Hungry, Butterfly Upon a Wheel, The Wolf and the Throne, A Family Dinner: What Goes on Under the Table, Never Mind, Frenzy in the Slum, Ouroboros, Love that Drowns, Men Don’t Fall Sick, Flowers, The Earth, The Man and The Tree, The Mouth, The Ear and The Calendar.

The poet explores a plethora of thematic concerns in the poems. Such themes include courage in difficult times, pains of unemployment, domestic violence, deceit, inter-dependence, love, deceitfulness of pride, self-inflicted suffering and social inequality. In the poem, When You See Me, the poet explores the central theme of courage in difficult times with emphasis on the need for empathy as embedded in the following lines: When you see me Hug me/ Hug me tightly/ Don’t do it gently/…When You See Me Hug me/ Ask me not why/ For my eyes are not dry/ …My pillows are soaked with tears/ It seems no one cares/ So when you see me / Hug me.”

As portrayed in the poem Because Everything is Lame: I Choose to Walk, the poet presents unemployment as a harbinger of social inequality, abject poverty, suffering, disillusionment and frustration. The central message of the four-stanza poem can be gleaned from the excerpted lines: “struggling only makes things worse /especially when you know that/ your failure is inevitable/ You pick up today’s/ newspaper/in search of an opportunity you might have missed in the previous papers./ You can never be/ free; still you struggle … / you crawl, then you find men with wings (they won’t lend you any)”

The metaphorical expression, men with wings, suggests that certain persons are able to accumulate wealth despite the pervading economic crunch. However, the supposed common wealth is so unevenly distributed that many wallow in abject poverty without any help from the privileged few. By extension, the poet employs similar metaphorical language in poems like I am Hungry and Frenzy in the Slum.

Some striking features of Raphael Famoroti’s So Long Gone include: experimentation in style, simplicity of language, preponderance of emotive expressions and musicality of the rhyming patterns. As exemplified in The Earth, The Man and The Tree, many of the poems are written in epigrammatic style with a tinge of irony and humour. The entire poem is captured in these lines which encapsulate its essence, revealing the central message, structure, tone, style and language: “the earth, seeing/ how man/ ate from the tree, / poisoned the tree/ bearing fruits, /poisoned the man/ the man, upon being/ buried poisoned/ the earth.”

In the poem, Running, the poet juxtaposes idealism and reality, using a school setting. Running symbolically represents an activity, presumed to be so simple that anyone can execute it as the poet persona enthuses: Anyone can run Dash 100 meters/ Anyone can run, run around the house/ Play tag and never get caught/ Anyone can run!/ However, the mood alternates as the poet persona’s tone transits from optimism to pessimism in the last two lines where the persona admits that each individual’s reality differs from that of another: My P.E teacher yelled at my face/ Running would be easy/ If I wasn’t stuck on this wheel chair.

One of the didactic poems in the anthology is the poem with the subtitle: Beautiful. Although it is relatively short and epigrammatic, Beautiful encapsulates a lot of messages from which the reader can draw moral lessons.

Embedded with the themes of gender-based violence, drug abuse and infatuation, Beautiful is fraught with emotive expressions from a poet persona who blindly clings to the one she loves despite the obvious foibles, saying: Call me whatever you choose/I know you do drugs and take booze/ But you have a nice jaw line/I will choose you any day of the week/ I see you flirting/ I tell you, but you are laughing about it/But you have a nice jaw line/ I will choose you any day of the week/ Now, you me.

In terms of style, each poem uniquely differs from the other, except for the heading as all the subtitles are capitalised. However, some of the poems belong to diverse genres based on factors such as structure, thematic preoccupation and the poet’s style of presentation.

As revealed in the following lines of the poem, Feces, the poet humorously creates an unlikely scene, using conditional clauses and characters that resonate with the reader: If I ever meet Einstein/ I would high five him/Tell him, I memorized all his/ formula/ And still got a C/ If I meet Einstein/I will ask him, why didn’t he keep a short hair/ Why doesn’t he have/ friends…/ If I ever meet Hinesburg/ I will ask him, why he killed his cat/ If I meet Newton,/ I will tell him to sleep at home and not under a tree/the next time/ he needed a nap.

In most of the poems featured in the anthology, Famoroti, a Philosophy graduate of the University of Ibadan, Nigeria treats everyday issues with such a profound insight that the embedded lessons will linger long in the memory of the reader.